Russell Wilson’s Wife Performed The Halftime Show On ‘Monday Night Football.’ The Video Is Wild

Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara put on a show during halftime of the Seattle Seahawks 21-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football.”

The superstar singer was selected as the night’s entertainment, and I’m confident it has to be the first time in NFL history the quarterback’s wife was the performance for a primetime game. I can’t remember that ever happening in the history of the league.

Couples Act: Ciara performing at halftime in the MNF game where her husband Russell Wilson is starring as the quarterback. pic.twitter.com/YtxWdBeCcq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 11, 2018

She also didn't disappoint one bit. Now, would I say her genre of music is generally my brand? Not at all. I'm a little closer to George Strait, but it was still damn entertaining.

Give it a watch below. I think you’re going to like it.

You know you’re absolutely dominating life when you’re a Super Bowl winning quarterback and your wife is a certified smoke show singer. It truly is straight out of Hollywood.

Russell Wilson and Ciara are the definition of a power couple. One dominates in sports and the other dominates in music.

Keep on winning life, Russell. Very few are managing to do it better.

