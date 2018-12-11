ESPN Names The Most Dominant Athlete Of 2018. Here’s Who It Is

ESPN has rolled out its award for the most dominant athlete of the year, and the recipient may come as a surprise.

It’s not LeBron James, Tom Brady, or even Lionel Messi. It’s USA Gymnast Simone Biles.

View this post on Instagram woah. I’m honored. can’t believe it A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 11, 2018 at 8:07am PST

Biles, who has four Olympic gold medals and is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, has achieved relative dominance in her sports. She was a part of the ‘Final Five,’ the group that won the third team Olympic gold for the United States at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro.

Biles, 21, was also sexually abused by disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“The only thing greater than the legendary, genius, paradigm-shifting athletic status of Simone Biles is the degree to which so many don’t know or can’t understand what it is that she actually does,” ESPN writes. “Even if you’ve seen Biles doing a split leap on a box of Special K, you likely don’t know the depth of her determination to dominate.”

But it hasn’t been all easy for her. Biles recently revealed she struggles with anxiety and has even taken medication to cope with her struggles following her sexual abuse by Nassar.

“I had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year and trying to figure out what was wrong,” she told GMA host Robin Roberts Tuesday. “I go to therapy pretty regularly. It’s not easy, but the people surrounding me are some of the best so it makes it a little easier.”

Follow Jena on Twitter