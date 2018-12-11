Who Should Be Time’s Person Of The Year?

Who will be and should be Time’s Person of the Year? We asked students in Washington, D.C., to place their bets on who will be chosen as 2018’s most influential figure.

The Daily Caller News Foundation came across five students right off the bat who favored Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, as Person of the Year.

“I thought she did a really good job in the testimony, and was strong even though nothing came of it,” one student said. “It sent a very powerful message.” (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

