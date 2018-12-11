Trump Pushes Back Against Dig From Schumer In Oval Office Verbal Brawl

President Donald Trump fired back at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a raucous Oval Office meeting, claiming that the country was doing well in part because “elections have consequences.”

During a televised discussion on government funding and border security, Trump met with Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in the hopes of coming to an agreement that would avoid a government shutdown.

Pelosi took a shot at Trump, pointing out the fact that Democrats were soon to recover the House. “People in the Republican Party are losing their offices now because of the transition,” she said.

Trump responded quickly, saying, “Nancy, we gained in the Senate. Excuse me, did we win the Senate? We won the Senate.”

Schumer immediately attacked Trump for bragging about his wins in the Senate, offering as an aside, “When the president brags that he won North Dakota and Indiana, he’s in real trouble.”

“I did,” Trump responded. (RELATED: Trump Says ‘I’m Proud To Shut Down The Government’ To Schumer, Pelosi)

After a brief rundown on what was needed for border security, Trump made mention of Pelosi’s “difficulty speaking,” and she interrupted, “Mr. President, please don’t characterize what I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats — who just won a big victory.”

Instead of criticizing Pelosi for bragging about the Democratic Party’s 2018 successes, Schumer turned back to Trump and said, “Elections have consequences, Mr. President.”

The president’s response was instantaneous: “And that’s why the country is doing so well.”

