The ‘Monday Night Football’ Ratings Are In. The NFL Will Be Disgusted With The Numbers

The ratings for the “Monday Night Football” game between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings were absolutely atrocious.

The Seahawks 21-7 win on ESPN only got a rating of 7.9, which was the lowest watched “MNF” game in seven years, according to Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Daily. That means just under eight percent of households with televisions tuned in, and that’s not an impressive number at all.

That is now two of the last three primetime games with absolutely terrible ratings. The “Thursday Night Football” game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans also put up pathetic numbers and got a rating of 6.7. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments Of Week 14 Of The NFL Season)

The fact the game last night did so poorly is actually a bit surprising to me. The numbers have been strong this season, and both teams playing are national brands with lots on the line.

The NFL simply can’t be too pleased with the ratings in the past week. They’re not good at all. Maybe it’s just a little fatigue from the viewers as the season winds down. It also could have been the fact the game didn’t have a lot of offense.

Either way, Goodell isn’t going to be happy with this at all.

