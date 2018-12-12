Chip Roy Criticizes Republicans For Focusing On Ocasio-Cortez And Not Their Constituents

Republican Rep.-elect Chip Roy of Texas responded on Tuesday to claims that Republicans in Washington, D.C., can’t stop talking about Democratic socialist Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Joshua Green, a CNN political analyst, asserted that he had attended a GOP gathering at the Trump International Hotel and during the two hours he was in attendance the topic of progressive sweetheart Ocasio-Cortez dominated conversations.

“In two hours of circulating through GOP gatherings at Trump Hotel this evening, the big preoccupation wasn’t [President Donald] Trump, [House Minority Leader Nancy] Pelosi or [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer,” Green tweeted. “It was [Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] @Ocasio2018.”

Roy fired back dismissing Ocasio-Cortez’s importance to Americans outside of the beltway and criticized Republicans for paying attention to the outspoken and controversial Democratic socialist rather than to what their constituents actually care about. (RELATED: Chip Roy Turns Tables On Democrats: They Have ‘Blood On Their Hands’ On The Border)

“1) no one outside DC is preoccupied with any of the Congressfolk of either party, 2) they just want affordable healthcare, balanced budget, secure border, etc.,” Roy tweeted. “3) why aren’t these GOPers doing these things in [the] remaining 3 weeks rather than rubbing elbows at the Trump hotel?”

1) no one outside DC is preoccupied with any of the Congressfolk of either party, 2) they just want affordable healthcare, balanced budget, secure border, etc., & 3) why aren’t these GOPers doing these things in remaining 3 weeks rather than rubbing elbows at the Trump hotel? https://t.co/69jUUow5EK — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 12, 2018

Roy won the election to Texas’ 21st Congressional District on Nov. 6, despite the race’s portrayal as a second-tier battleground. The Texas representative-elect has been referred to as “the next Ted Cruz” for his ultra-conservative views and will join the House Freedom Caucus when in office.

