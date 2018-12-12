Demi Lovato Is The Most Googled Person Of 2018 In The US

Demi Lovato was the most searched person on Google in the United States for the year 2018, just behind new royal Meghan Markle and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The 26-year-old singer was not only the most searched person in the U.S., according to data released Wednesday from the tech giant’s annual “Year In Search 2018” data, but she also took home the title of the most searched musician in the U.S. and the world, along with the second most searched name worldwide. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

Other musicians made the most searched person list as well, including Eminem, who took the sixth spot, followed by Ariana Grande in eighth, Rick Ross in ninth place and Cardi B in 10th.

Other notables included Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” for most searched songs, most likely thanks to the latest biopic about the rock group by the same name, per Billboard magazine. Coming in second was Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” and, in third, the catchy Pinkfong’s children song “Baby Shark.”

Topping the list of loss was rapper Mac Miller, who died in September after suffering an accidental overdose, followed by Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain in second and third place.

The data follows spikes in traffic and compares it to last year’s at the same time. Lovato topped the list after she suffered a drug overdose in July and had to be rushed to the hospital. She remained there for two weeks before entering a rehab facility to deal with her ongoing battle with substance addiction.