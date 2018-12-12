Gwen Stefani Responds To Whether She And Blake Shelton Will Get Married

Gwen Stefani said there’s “zero pressure” for boyfriend Blake Shelton to propose to her for Christmas after both have gone through the “trauma” they had “back in the day.”

“There is zero pressure. I think when there’s trauma — the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, and to get to a place where you find somebody that’s, like, your best friend — that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life,” the 49-year-old singer shared Wednesday during her appearance on the “Today” show. (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

WATCH:

“I think we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” she added, before admitting that despite that, she thinks the 42-year-old country singer Shelton is her “forever.”

“He’s your forever, right?” NBC’s Natalie Morales pressed.

“I hope so!” the “Rich Girl” singer exclaimed. “I never thought I would get this moment, and so it’s just really special.”

Last month, Shelton admitted during a red carpet appearance that he and Stefani’s Christmas song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” was definitely a reflection on their relationship, before gushing about how gorgeous she “looked all the time.”

“I would like to think so,” the “God Gave Me You” hitmaker explained. “This is romance around here, of course!”

“How gorgeous does she look all the time? It’s unbelievable,” he added. “Right now, wherever she is, she looks gorgeous, whatever she’s doing.”

The popular couple have been together for three years after meeting as judges on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice” following divorces from both their spouses.