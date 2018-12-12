Celebrate Jennifer Connelly’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Jennifer Connelly’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 48-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in the Catskill Mountains, New York, the "Mullholland Falls" star is probably best known for the lead female part in the musical fantasy adventure alongside the late David Bowie in the "Labyrinth" in 1986 produced by "Star Wars" legend George Lucas. The story, about a teenage girl who has to go on an adventure to find her baby brother who's been kidnapped by the Goblin king, has become a cult classic.

While she had landed a few small parts on the big and small screen before that, Jim Henson's adventure helped give her great exposure and soon she would get the call to star in movies like Disney's 1991 film "The Rocketeer."

During her career, she's appeared in dozens of movies including "Dark City" in 1998, "A Beautiful Mind" with Russell Crowe in 2001 and "The Day The Earth Stood Still" in 2008, just to name a few.

Recently, Connelly made headlines with news that she was joining Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick" due out in 2020, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 hit "Top Gun."

We can hardly wait! Happy Birthday, Jennifer!