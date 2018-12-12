Kendall Jenner Posted A Photo Of A Romantic Letter This Week. Here’s Who Wrote It To Her

Supermodel Kendall Jenner sent the entertainment world into a frenzy Tuesday afternoon when she posted a photo of a handwritten letter addressed to her from an admirer.

Many speculated the letter was from her current NBA boyfriend Ben Simmons, while others thought the handwriting looked just like British pop star Harry Styles’ penmanship. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Just Said Some Pretty Saucy Things About Being Gay)

Simply cannot picture Ben Simmons writing this love letter to Kendall Jenner. pic.twitter.com/WoyAEGmvvU — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) December 11, 2018

The letter reads, “Dear Kendall, We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is of pure love for you. I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing would come close to separating us.”

But on Wednesday, Jenner revealed the identity of her secret admirer on her Instagram story.

“Nice try,” she wrote. “My secret admirer’s actually @Mertalas and @Macpiggot.”

Turns out, Kendall’s secret admirers aren’t secret at all. They’re her photographers Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, who go by Mert and Marcus.

That about settles things — for now, at least.

