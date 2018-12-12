Porn Star Has Surprising Response When Talking About If She Ruined NFL QB’s Career

Kiara Mia isn’t overly fazed with criticism that she somehow ruined 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s career.

The young quarterback made waves this past summer when he went on a very public date with the adult film actress. Soon after the season began, he tore his ACL and some people apparently think Mia is to blame. Well, she's not here for anybody's opinions or hot takes.

"I was honored by that. People consider me God. I have enough power, you know, to cause somebody that much trauma. I'm impressed that people look at me like a god … Only God has the power to control someone's journey in life. So, I'm flattered," Mia told TMZ in a video posted Wednesday morning when discussing the backlash after Garoppolo suffered a season ending injury.

Personally, I love how Kiara Mia is just hanging around still. I had completely forgotten about her fling with Jimmy G before I saw this on TMZ. Hadn't crossed my mind in months.

I guess you have to do whatever it takes to stay in the media spotlight. Also, let's not forget my groundbreaking interview with porn legend Jesse Jane about athletes getting with people in the business.

She told me, "Well, why can't people date porn stars? We are people too. Some people have these preconceived notions of what a porn star is, but that is just their opinion. We are good people, too. It's just a job! Think about this, athletes or celebs or anyone for that matter, go hook up with random people at bars ALL the time. At least when you sleep with a porn star, you know we are at least clean!"

Let’s all hope Jimmy is able to bounce back from his ACL injury and get back to slinging footballs. We certainly don’t want Kiara Mia feeling like she has any personal responsibility for the situation.

