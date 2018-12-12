Melania Shares Stunning Selfie Rocking USS George H.W. Bush Cap After Christmas Visit With Troops Aboard Aircraft Carrier

Melania Trump hands-down won the day Wednesday when she shared a stunning selfie rocking a USS George H.W. Bush cap after her Christmas visit on board the aircraft carrier.

“An incredible flight today on a V-22 to visit the service members aboard the USS George H.W. Bush. Thank you to ALL who serve,” the first lady captioned her photo on Instagram following her historic flight onboard a V-22 Osprey for a multi-stop trip to honor the troops.

The cap read, “USS George H.W. Bush CVN 77” and contained an image of the carrier–named after the late 41st President of the United States — and three jets flying overhead with stars and stripes. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 12, 2018 at 2:28pm PST

The photo was just one of many from the day that surfaced on social media from her visits with military members at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.; Joint Base Langley-Eustice in Hampton, Virginia; and lastly, the Atlantic Ocean on board the carrier.

Wonderful to be in Hangar 789 with many service members & their families at @JBLEnews! Our prayers remain with all those serving overseas this Christmas. God Bless you all! #USA pic.twitter.com/MkCeZlB23k — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2018

. @FLOTUS posed for selfies with service members today during her visit to @JBLEnews. this cool shot courtesy of US Air Force Senior Airman Tristan Biese: pic.twitter.com/EZKaeFuNKJ — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 12, 2018

.@FLOTUS also gets an up close tour of the F-22 Raptor stealth tactical fighter. Top speed 1,498 mph. $150-million per. pic.twitter.com/mcgV66ztbd — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 12, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump visits Joint Base Langley-Eustice in Hampton, VA this morning, to offer thanks and holiday wishes to US military personnel and their families. “The president and I are so grateful and have unconditional appreciation for all that you do,” she told troops. pic.twitter.com/7etKpquC6u — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 12, 2018

Melania Trump thanks troops, greets children at Joint Base Langley-Eustis https://t.co/yN8jb9Vm1M pic.twitter.com/Lt8nG1k4E6 — Marine Corps Times (@Marinetimes) December 12, 2018

As usual, FLOTUS showed off her great fashion sense once more for the visit as she rocked a black button up wool coat with jeans and boots.

POTUS is in Hampton. She spoke at Joint Base Langley-Eustis this morning https://t.co/XlU8xhMcur pic.twitter.com/PiSvI6CK1E — Aleah Hordges (@aleahordges) December 12, 2018

Mrs Trump also high-fives and takes photos with kids from local elementary schools serving families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. pic.twitter.com/VRqatw2Ckj — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 12, 2018

“We are off to visit some of our brave men & women in uniform today & thank them for their service,” Trump captioned a video on Instagram earlier in the day. “I’ll be visiting Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Joint Base Langley-Eustis & the #USSGeorgeHWBush aircraft carrier today. Looking forward to meeting everyone! #USA.”