Melania Shares Stunning Selfie Rocking USS George H.W. Bush Cap After Christmas Visit With Troops Aboard Aircraft Carrier

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump hands-down won the day Wednesday when she shared a stunning selfie rocking a USS George H.W. Bush cap after her Christmas visit on board the aircraft carrier.

“An incredible flight today on a V-22 to visit the service members aboard the USS George H.W. Bush. Thank you to ALL who serve,” the first lady captioned her photo on Instagram following her historic flight onboard a V-22 Osprey for a multi-stop trip to honor the troops.

The cap read, “USS George H.W. Bush CVN 77” and contained an image of the carrier–named after the late 41st President of the United States — and three jets flying overhead with stars and stripes.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

 

The photo was just one of many from the day that surfaced on social media from her visits with military members at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.; Joint Base Langley-Eustice in Hampton, Virginia; and lastly, the Atlantic Ocean on board the carrier.

As usual, FLOTUS showed off her great fashion sense once more for the visit as she rocked a black button up wool coat with jeans and boots.

“We are off to visit some of our brave men & women in uniform today & thank them for their service,” Trump captioned a video on Instagram earlier in the day. “I’ll be visiting Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Joint Base Langley-Eustis & the #USSGeorgeHWBush aircraft carrier today. Looking forward to meeting everyone! #USA.”

 

