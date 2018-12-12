Nick Cannon Praises Kevin Hart For Stepping Away From Oscars Gig: ‘He Didn’t Allow The Academy To Control Him’

Nick Cannon praised Kevin Hart for stepping away from hosting the 91st Academy Awards over old tweets that were deemed homophobic.

“I actually think it was a brilliant move,” the 38-year-old actor shared Tuesday night with TMZ after being asked about how people seem more upset with Hart after he backed down from hosting the show. “Because what he did, he didn’t allow the academy to control him.” (RELATED: Watch Kevin Hart In The Hilarious Trailer For His Upcoming Movie ‘Night School’)

“He [Hart] apologized anyway,” he added. “But he let them know that no job was more important than standing firm on what he believes and then still apologize to anybody that he offended.”

Cannon continued, “It’s the world that we live in. But we live in a very corrupt organization called the United States of America.”

He also made it crystal clear that if the Academy was to call him up for the job, there would be no chance that he would take it.

Later, Cannon talked about comedy in this day and age and how the “beauty of being comedians” is to “hold up that mirror to society.”

“It’s our job to hold up that mirror to society and Kevin [Hart] does a great job of it,” the comedian shared. “Chelsea Handler does a great job. Sarah Silverman does a great job, Amy Poehler, everybody.”

Last week, before 39-year-old Hart apologized for his “insensitive words” and stepped away from hosting the annual awards show, the “Drumline” star defended his fellow comedian. He tweeted about how there was a double standard since comedians like Handler, Silverman and Amy Schumer have allegedly used similar language in past tweets with no repercussions.

As previously reported, Hart announced Friday he would not be hosting the 2019 awards show.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” the “Central Intelligence” star tweeted.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again,” he added in a second post.