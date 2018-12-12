‘Perfectly Qualified’ Piers Morgan Wants Chief Of Staff Job — Badly

Piers Morgan is completely convinced that he’s the right man to be President Donald Trump’s next chief of staff.

The British journalist pleaded for the job Tuesday in an open letter to The Daily Mail that is part tailor-made résumé and part self-congratulatory essay. Morgan, like Trump, is well-known for public disputes with celebrities and media outlets.

"You might not immediately recognize what qualities I have for such a massive job in your administration, especially following a hugely respected war hero like General John Kelly," Morgan allows. But he maintains that is unimportant because "I'm the one person whose reputation can't be tarnished by becoming your Chief of Staff and I'm perfectly qualified for the job!"

Morgan actually provides his top 10 reasons that Trump should choose him and no one can accuse him of exhibiting false modesty. Along with promising to work for nothing, assuring Trump that he will not get upset if he’s fired (since he’s been fired a lot of other times) and reminding the president that he likes a “good scrap,” Morgan says he understands the president like no one else does.

"You need someone who will look you in the eye and tell you when you're being an idiot," Morgan writes. He also wants to control Trump's tweeting mania. "You shouldn't send a single tweet without discussing it first with your Chief of Staff. I know, I know, you love Twitter and the unrestricted freedom to spew whatever's going through your head at any given time."

Morgan also mentions how well he gets along with the Trump family, appreciates the PR value of first lady Melania Trump and promises to generate more positive news about Trump's "actual achievements" while surrounding the president with "loyal people."

The outspoken media personality reminds the president what he told Morgan after he appeared on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” show.

“When you made me your first Celebrity Apprentice a decade ago, you told me in the live NBC finale: ‘Piers, you’re a vicious guy. I’ve seen it. You’re tough. You’re smart. You’re probably brilliant, I’m not sure. You’re certainly not diplomatic. But you did an amazing job and you beat the hell out of everybody – you’re my Celebrity Apprentice.’”