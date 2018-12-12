Save $200 On This 58-Inch 4K Smart TV
Watch all the holiday movies and classic episodes on this JVC 58” 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. With 2160p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, this TV provides a premium viewing experience. And with Dolby Digital Plus audio, you’ll also be immersed in sound. This TV has built-in WiFi, so you can access all your favorite streaming services directly from your TV. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB inputs, a composite input, and more, so you can connect all your favorite devices.
JVC 58″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart HDTV (LT-58MA887) on sale for $299.99
Better yet, you can save 40% on this TV for a limited time. While it retails for $499.99, it’s on sale for $299.99 at Walmart. Shipping is free, and so is store pickup, so you can start watching right away.
