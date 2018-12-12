Save Over 50% On This Indoor/Outdoor Digital TV Antenna

There’s no need to spend hundreds of dollars every year on cable TV when you can get the ANTOP AT-402B Outdoor/Indoor Digital TV Antenna for a one time fee of less than $80. This sleek antenna is easy to set up and allows you to access all the free TV channels and programs in your area. Every Saturday, you can catch the local football game directly from your TV simply with this Digital TV Antenna.

ANTOP AT-402B Outdoor/Indoor Digital TV Antenna on sale for $79.99

What makes the ANTOP AT-402B Outdoor/Indoor Digital TV Antenna truly groundbreaking is the Smartpass technology, which boosts your antenna range up to 70 miles. That means you’ll basically have no issues picking up all your local news and sports broadcasts in 4K ultra HD content. Plus, the 4G LTE filter blocks out undesirable poor signal quality from 4G and 3G.

Setting up the ANTOP AT-402B Outdoor/Indoor Digital TV Antenna is a piece of cake. Place it indoors or outdoors for amazing signal transmission. Due to the multi-directional reception, you’ll be able to connect even in poor signal areas.

Get the ANTOP AT-402B Outdoor/Indoor Digital TV Antenna today for just $79.99, which is 51% off the original price. To get into the Christmas spirit, we’ve also thrown in a 15% off coupon when you use MERRY15 at checkout.

