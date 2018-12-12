TripAdvisor Releases List Of The Most-Booked Attractions Of 2018. Does No. 1 Surprise You?

Your first name

TripAdvisor’s list of the most booked attractions in 2018 is out.

TripAdvisor, which is one of the largest tourism sites in the world, culled though a list of their 140,000 available tours, activities, and destinations to determine which were most popular. (RELATED: Archaeologists Just Unearthed An Ancient Pair Of Roman Boxing Gloves)

And according to this year’s list, the top 10 most booked attractions were:

10. Canal Grande, Venice

9. Palace of Versailles, France

8. Stonehenge, U.K.

7. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

6. Sagrada Familia, Barcelona

5. Eiffel Tower, Paris

4. Louvre Museum, Paris

3. Statue Of Liberty, New York

2. Vatican Museums, Vatican

1. Roman Colosseum, Rome

TripAdvisor also released a list of the most popular destinations in the U.K.:

1. Stonehenge, Amesbury

2. Tower of London

3. Loch Ness, Scottish Highlands

4. Giant’s Causeway, Bushmills

5. Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

6. Coca-Cola London Eye, London

7. Thames River, London

8. Buckingham Palace, London

9. Stirling Castle, Stirling

10. Churchill War Rooms, London

View this post on Instagram Bonnie Kilchurn #Scotland A post shared by TripAdvisor (@tripadvisor) on Sep 19, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

Follow Jena on Twitter