Watch The Latest Preview For The New Season Of ‘True Detective.’ It Looks Absolutely Insane

HBO recently released another trailer for the third season of “True Detective.”

The plot of the latest season, according to HBO’s YouTube description, reads: “The third season sees detectives investigating a grisly crime involving two missing children in the heart of the Ozarks.”

Now, we all know the hit show is great because it’s dark. That’s why people love it so much, and it looks like the latest installment won’t slow down a single bit with Mahershala Ali in the lead.

Take a glance at the new trailer below:

I really can’t wait to see what we get in the third outing. The first season of the HBO hit was honestly one of the greatest television accomplishments of my lifetime. (RELATED: Our First Look At ‘True Detective’ Season Three Is Here. It Looks Awesome)

The second season of “True Detective” was also criminally underrated. Was it as good as year one? No, but it was still way better than people give it credit for. That’s a fact.

Now, we’re about to find out just how great this show can be when it takes place in the Ozark. My expectations couldn’t be higher.

We’ll all find out when it’s released in January 2019.