How Controversial Is William Barr, Trump’s Attorney General Nominee?

President Donald Trump nominated William Barr to replace Jeff Sessions as the United States Attorney General.

The question now on everyone’s mind is whether or not he will allow special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign to continue unimpeded.

Barr’s history with the Department of Defense has Republicans sold on his competency. But Senate Democrats are looking to his resume with apprehension rather than assurance.

As the Senate Judiciary Panel awaits his confirmation hearings, they are already highlighting their demands. The majority of the questioning is expected to revolve around how Barr intends to advise Trump on the legality of issuing pardons in criminal investigations.

