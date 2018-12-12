Gisele Bündchen Reveals When She Plans To Retire From Modeling

Gisele Bündchen almost never wants to retire.

The supermodel and wife of Tom Brady, 38, told Ellen DeGeneres in a Wednesday interview that she has no plans to slow down anytime soon. (RELATED: Celebrate Gisele Bundchen’s Birthday With Her Best Photos On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

“I think I am the farthest I have ever been from retiring. I’ve never worked so hard in my life, actually,” she said. “I think I’ll retire only the day I die. Because I love working, I love creating, I think that’s why we’re here to keep creating and expanding and learning.”

The Brazilian beauty is, however, keen on getting her husband to retire soon. Although her attempts have been “unsuccessful,” so far.

“I think you should talk to [Brady] about [retirement]. I haven’t been successful. I think it’s definitely something you get concerned with, but he loves it so much,” Bündchen said later in the interview. “You gotta let him do what he loves.”

So far, it doesn’t seem like Tom Brady wants to retire anytime soon. The QB has been tight-lipped about his future plans, though he has gone on record saying he wants Mark Wahlberg to play him in a biopic about his life, should the opportunity arise.

