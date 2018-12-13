Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped In Grease Duct At California Restaurant

Firefighters rescued a man from a Chinese food restaurant in California Wednesday after the man fell into a grease vent and was stuck there for two days.

Authorities responded to the emergency after a citizen heard cries for help coming from a vacant restaurant in San Lorenzo. Firefighters responded to the 700 block of Bockman Road, according to a Facebook statement from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters found the man, 29, trapped in a grease vent on the restaurant‘s roof. The vent runs from the roof to the interior of the kitchen.

“The man was covered in grease and oil and was trapped in such a condition that he could not move,” the sheriff’s office wrote Wednesday on Facebook. (RELATED: Chick-Fil-A Creates Special Restaurant For Military Members Who Couldn’t Go To Army-Navy Game)

Multiple firefighters were necessary to pull the man from the grease duct, Newsweek reported.

“The man was physically exhausted and suffering from dehydration. He was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment,” the Facebook post reads.

The man is expected to fully recover, the statement continues.

“We are very thankful to our citizen reporter and our firefighters for saving this man. It is likely he would not have survived another day given the circumstances,” public information officer Ray Kelly said, according to the Facebook statement.

The restaurant closed in September, according to a comment on the sheriff’s office post.

Authorities have not named the restaurant at which the incident occurred.

The identity of the man also remains private, as authorities investigate whether the man was trespassing or attempting to vandalize the restaurant. “It is unknown if the suspect intended to commit a burglary,” the Facebook post said.

The case will be submitted to the district attorney’s office, according to the post.

Follow Grace on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.