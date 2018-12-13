BREAKING: Carson Wentz’s Back Injury Worse Than Expected. But How The Team Allegedly Handled It Is A HUGE Problem

Bad news for Eagles fans.

Starting quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly fractured his back, according to a new report per Philadelphia Flyers radio host Jason Myrtetus. (RELATED: Here’s An Update On Carson Wentz’s Condition. Things Aren’t Looking Good For Eagles Fans)

“Carson Wentz has had a fracture in his back but was not made aware of the results of the scan,” Myrtetus tweeted, per a source. “Some players are aware of the situation and what I am told this has caused a huge issue internally.”

Source: Carson Wentz has had a fracture in his back but was not made aware of the results of the scan. Some players are aware of the situation and what I am told this has caused a huge issue internally. — Jason Myrtetus (@jasonmyrt) December 13, 2018

Both ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Adamn Schefter confirmed the report.

Sources: A battery of tests revealed that #Eagles QB Carson Wentz has a fracture in his back. The team did CT scans throughout the season, but none revealed the fracture until now. The team is still determining if there is any risk of continuing to play. No surgery necessary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2018

A recent CT scan on Carson Wentz’s back revealed a fractured vertebrae that, if allowed time to rest, would fully heal without further expected issues, sources tell ESPN. There will be a continued evaluation to determine if continuing to play this year will make injury worse. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2018

The biggest takeaway here is that Wentz’s injury has apparently been an ongoing issue for a solid part of this season. Myrtetus appears to suggest the Eagles covered up the injury and concealed the reality of the situation from Wentz. Neither Schefter nor Rapoport go as far as suggesting this, but it’s clear that Wentz’s problem is not new and it likely could have healed if he had been given proper attention and rest.

It almost appears that that Wentz’s back issue has been an open secret among the Eagles’ medical professionals, which they seemingly tried to keep to themselves. There’s still no word on whether he’ll definitely miss Sunday night’s game against the Rams but this new report will almost certainly create a media firestorm and cause grave concern about transparency and responsibility in the Eagles’ locker room.

Follow Jena on Twitter