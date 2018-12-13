BREAKING: Carson Wentz’s Back Injury Worse Than Expected. But How The Team Allegedly Handled It Is A HUGE Problem

Jena Greene | Reporter

Bad news for Eagles fans.

Starting quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly fractured his back, according to a new report per Philadelphia Flyers radio host Jason Myrtetus. (RELATED: Here’s An Update On Carson Wentz’s Condition. Things Aren’t Looking Good For Eagles Fans)

“Carson Wentz has had a fracture in his back but was not made aware of the results of the scan,” Myrtetus tweeted, per a source. “Some players are aware of the situation and what I am told this has caused a huge issue internally.”

Both ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Adamn Schefter confirmed the report.

The biggest takeaway here is that Wentz’s injury has apparently been an ongoing issue for a solid part of this season. Myrtetus appears to suggest the Eagles covered up the injury and concealed the reality of the situation from Wentz. Neither Schefter nor Rapoport go as far as suggesting this, but it’s clear that Wentz’s problem is not new and it likely could have healed if he had been given proper attention and rest.

It almost appears that that Wentz’s back issue has been an open secret among the Eagles’ medical professionals, which they seemingly tried to keep to themselves. There’s still no word on whether he’ll definitely miss Sunday night’s game against the Rams but this new report will almost certainly create a media firestorm and cause grave concern about transparency and responsibility in the Eagles’ locker room.

