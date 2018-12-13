Chargers Give Epic Response To ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith After He Screws Up ‘Thursday Night Football’ Analysis

The Los Angeles Chargers had an epic response Thursday to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith after he totally screwed up his “Thursday Night Football” analysis.

It happened Thursday during the sports commentator’s appearance on “First Take” in the midst of a discussion about the AFC battle for “TNF” between the Kansas City Chiefs lead by Patrick Mahomes and Phillip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

Smith raised eyebrows once again when he referenced players he was looking forward to seeing on the field — Chargers’ tight end Hunter Henry, and for the Chiefs, linebacker Derrick Johnson and running back Spencer Ware.

Stephen A said he’s looking forward to watching these players tonight for Chargers vs. Chiefs: – Spencer Ware (who’s out tonight)

– Hunter Henry (who hasn’t played all year)

– Derrick Johnson (who’s a free agent)pic.twitter.com/EP3kgayNJm — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 13, 2018

The only problem is, as many noted afterward, none of those players will be on the field for the showdown at Arrowhead Stadium. Oh, and he referred to the team as the San Diego Chargers, not LA. (RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Claims Josh Rosen May Go To NY For ‘Stronger Jewish Community’)

This is incredible…Stephen A. Smith’s 3 players to watch: 1. Spencer Ware (out tonight)

2. Hunter Henry (who has had a great season according to him lmao)

3. Derrick Johnson (not currently in NFL) https://t.co/uz8E4swx3R — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) December 13, 2018

In just this short clip Stephen A. Smith: — Forgot Spencer Ware was out

— Called them San Diego Chargers

— Said he was looking forward to watching Hunter Henry, who hasn’t played all year

— Said Henry was going up against Derrick Johnson, who is a free agent

— Broke Tedy Bruschi pic.twitter.com/wOaorAbBKY — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) December 13, 2018

Ware is out on injured reserve, Johnson is a free agent and Henry hasn’t played all year long. So, the Chargers responded on social media with a copy of the club’s injury report noting that National Football Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts and Lance Alworth would also be out for the game.

“UPDATE: LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts and Lance Alworth are all OUT for tonight. #LACvsKC,” the Chargers account tweeted to its followers.

UPDATE: LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts and Lance Alworth are all OUT for tonight. #LACvsKC https://t.co/0nw4diFKB0 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 13, 2018

A short time later, Smith admitted he was having a rough morning and had made a mistake.

“My Brother, it’s called a MISTAKE because I was think of Virgil Green, but mentioned Hunter because I was multi-tasking. That’s what happens when you’re doing a thousand things. But I don’t blame you if you told me to “Stay Off The Weeeeeeedddddddd.!” That was a brain-lock moment,” the ESPN sports commentator tweeted, along with a clip of his epic flub.