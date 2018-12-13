Conor McGregor Reveals When He’ll Fight Again

Conor McGregor apparently plans to get back in the octagon in 2019.

The Irish-born star posted a video Wednesday afternoon on Instagram of his victory over Jose Aldo, and captioned it, "3 years ago today I unified the 145lb titles. I named these final blows 'coffin nails' See you in 2019."

I'm glad to see McGregor is taking some time off after getting beat by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That entire fight was an absolute disaster that ended in complete chaos.

Conor McGregor v Khabib The ending What the heck!! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/DyJswVbcXd — Bin Veto (@binveto) October 7, 2018

It's unclear who McGregor plans on fighting in 2019, but I can guarantee you the fight will draw eyeballs no matter who the opponent is in the octagon.

McGregor is a factory of electricity, and he’s the best asset the UFC has by far. They need him in the octagon, often and as soon as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Dec 12, 2018 at 6:32pm PST

I can’t wait to see who McGregor squares up with next. It should be great.

