Jeff Flake Wants To Buy A Blanket Of His Own ‘Meaningless Tweets’

Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake asked how he could purchase a blanket displaying some of his “meaningless tweets” Thursday after “The Daily Show” mocked the outgoing senator by displaying one of its own.

“The Daily Show” tweeted a photograph of one of its correspondents watching Flake give his final speech on the Senate floor while wrapped in the blanket, and a series of closeup images of the imprinted tweets.

“No better way to enjoy [Flake’s] farewell address than in the warm embrace of his meaningless tweets,” the show’s official account tweeted.

“Hey [Daily Show],” Flake replied. “How can I get one of these blankets?”

Hey @TheDailyShow, how can I get one of these blankets? https://t.co/tkvPmsdajA — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 13, 2018

The back-and-forth ended with “The Daily Show” affirming it is taking his purchase request “very seriously and will do everything in [its] power to talk about sending [him] one.”

Flake, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, notably announced he would not be running for re-election in October 2017 and would retire from the Senate when his term expired. The announcement came as polling showed he would have to face an uphill battle to hold on to his seat. (RELATED: Jeff Flake Leaves The Senate Warning That America Is ‘By No Means Immune’ To Tyranny)

The embattled senator has often taken shots at Trump. Flake called the president “a figure who has a seemingly bottomless appetite for destruction and division” in March, and months later asserted he might be a “long-term detriment to the [Republican] Party.” During his final speech, he seemingly returned to the same themes by continuing to criticize Trump without mentioning him directly by name.

However, “The Daily Show” seemingly took umbrage with Flake’s tendency to tweet his opposition to Trump rather than act upon it.

The show debuted the blanket in September.

