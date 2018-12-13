Hailey Baldwin Gets Major Haircut After Marrying Justin Bieber. See The Photos Here

Your first name

Hailey Baldwin has chopped off a substantial amount of her hair.

Baldwin, who recently married Justin Bieber, went and got a major haircut that was making the rounds on Twitter Thursday. You can see some photos of it below. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

BEFORE & AFTER PICS

DECEMBER 12, 2018 11:59PM EST#haileybaldwin Hair Makeover: #JustinBieber ’s Wife Chops Off Her Hair.

Hailey Baldwin cut her short hair even shorter! The model revealed her new ‘do on Dec 12, which now dangles inches above her shoulders —See the transformation pic.twitter.com/tNkl6cw5Bu — Fashion Collection Pakistan (@FashionCollec20) December 13, 2018

For some more photos of what she used to look like, take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Oct 30, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Jul 19, 2018 at 6:45pm PDT

One day, you’ve got long hair, and the next day you’re married to Justin Bieber, and your hair has been chopped off. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Life sure does come at quick, right? Personally, I think Baldwin can rock either just fine. You’re out of your mind if you disagree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Feb 26, 2018 at 9:00am PST

We’ll have to wait and see what other kinds of changes she embraces now that she’s a married woman.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter