Absurd Stunt Goes Down During NBA Game. Was It Staged?

The Indiana Pacers aren’t pulling a fast one on me after a Wednesday night stunt.

Two men played a game of tic-tac-toe during a break in the action between the Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks, but something just doesn’t smell right with this one.

One of the players had three different chances to win the game, and chose not to each time. I’m not a conspiracy theorist really at all. I don’t get paid the big bucks to live in fantasy land. (RELATED: The Smoke Room’s State Of The Union: It’s Officially Been Three Years Since I Began This Journey)

I get paid the big bucks to call things out when I see them, and I’m smashing the BS button on this one. You’ll probably agree after seeing the video below.

He really had three chances to win pic.twitter.com/RXK2T2Qu8f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2018

This had to be staged, right? Nobody is legitimately stupid enough to blow multiple chances to win the game on accident. Tic-tac-toe was meant for children young enough to be in diapers to understand.

Yet, I’m supposed to believe two grown men couldn’t figure it out? Yeah, I’m not buying it.

I might have been born at night, but I damn sure wasn’t born last night. There is almost certainly no shot this wasn’t staged. It’s just not possible. I refuse to believe anybody on the planet could be so dumb.

