Jenny McCarthy Says Barbara Walters Asked Her To ‘Act Republican’ On ‘The View’

Jenny McCarthy revealed that Barbara Walters asked her to “act Republican” during her time on the ABC daytime talk show “The View.”

“When I was on there it was hilarious because they initially had me come on because they wanted me to be the pop culture girl,” the 46-year-old actress explained during her recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” aftershow. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

As McCarthy explained, she was originally supposed to be the “pop culture” host, but Barbara Walters didn’t know any of the references.

“Barbara [Walters] didn’t know who anybody was pop culture-wise and they came in my dressing room and said, ‘Can you just act Republican so we have another point of view,'” the model shared. “And I said, ‘How do I act Republican?'”

McCarthy added, “So then they figured out how to get a Republican.”

The television personality was brought in to replace conservative Elisabeth Hasselbeck in 2013, according to the Washington Times. But she left the show less than a year later in 2014.

Nicole Wallace was then brought in to give that conservative viewpoint,” per Page Six. Wallace left after just one season.

The “Scary Movie 3” star also had nothing but praise when asked her thoughts about Meghan McCain’s addition to the daytime show. McCain makes headlines regularly as she goes head-to-head against her liberal-leaning co-hosts.

“I love her on ‘The View,’ they needed an opposite point of view, in order to be ‘The View’ you need different sides,” McCarthy shared.

As previously reported, McCain’s other co-host Abby Huntsman is not faring as well and the network has reportedly brought in a talent coach to help her “connect” with the viewers.