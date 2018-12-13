Kansas State Is Cutting A Massive Check To Their Former Football Coach

Kansas State is going to give former football coach Bill Snyder one last big payday.

Snyder recently hung it up a few days ago after turning the Wildcats into a Big 12 powerhouse. Now, KSU is returning the favor.

Despite the fact he retired, Snyder will get his $3 million buyout that would have been given to him if he was fired without cause, according to Kansas.com. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

That’s a lot of money to get as a nice little parachute after retiring.

Let’s all be honest though. There’s no doubt at all that Snyder deserves every penny KSU is about to pay him. Their program was a joke before Snyder showed up. The Wildcats were trash.

Then, Snyder took them to a whole new of college football prestige. The man is a living legend.

I sure hope Snyder enjoys his time in retirement. He inherited an awful program and left in a much better condition than he found it.

Sometimes, in football and sports that’s about all you can ever ask for. What a hell of a legacy to leave behind. Go, Bill, go!

