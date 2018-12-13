This Woman Was Just Named The Highest Paid Supermodel Of 2018
Forbes’ list of the highest paid supermodels in the world was released Thursday and — hint — the number one spot isn’t Gisele.
The earnings were measured between June 1, 2017, and June 1, 2018. The total takes into account net earnings from cosmetics, fragrances and other industry-related products, Forbes says. (RELATED: The Highest Paid Celebrity Under 30 Is A Woman. Are You Surprised By Who It Is?)
And if you’re tired of the Kardashian-Jenner dominance from this year, maybe stop reading further.
Because the number one highest paid supermodel of 2018 is Kendall Jenner.
Jenner leads the other nine models by almost $10 million in total. She brings in $22.5 million, while Karlie Kloss, who comes in at number two, brings in $13 million.
Here’s the full list:
- Kendall Jenner: $22.5 million
- Karlie Kloss: $13 million
- Chrissy Teigen: $11.5 million
- Rosie Huntington-Whitely: $11.5 million
- Gisele Bündchen: $11.5 million
- Cara Delevingne: $10 million
- Gigi Hadid: $9.5 million
- Bella Hadid: $8.5 million
- Joan Smalls: $8.5 million
- Doutzen Kroes: $8 million
In a similar vein, Kendall’s younger sister Kylie was just named the highest paid celebrity under 30 years old this year, bringing in $166.5 million during the Forbes scoring period.