This Woman Was Just Named The Highest Paid Supermodel Of 2018

Your first name

Forbes’ list of the highest paid supermodels in the world was released Thursday and — hint — the number one spot isn’t Gisele.

The earnings were measured between June 1, 2017, and June 1, 2018. The total takes into account net earnings from cosmetics, fragrances and other industry-related products, Forbes says. (RELATED: The Highest Paid Celebrity Under 30 Is A Woman. Are You Surprised By Who It Is?)

And if you’re tired of the Kardashian-Jenner dominance from this year, maybe stop reading further.

Because the number one highest paid supermodel of 2018 is Kendall Jenner.

Jenner leads the other nine models by almost $10 million in total. She brings in $22.5 million, while Karlie Kloss, who comes in at number two, brings in $13 million.

View this post on Instagram me and bells in @ochirlyofficial #ochirly A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 14, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram We need to talk. A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Dec 6, 2018 at 4:35pm PST

Here’s the full list:

Kendall Jenner: $22.5 million Karlie Kloss: $13 million Chrissy Teigen: $11.5 million Rosie Huntington-Whitely: $11.5 million Gisele Bündchen: $11.5 million Cara Delevingne: $10 million Gigi Hadid: $9.5 million Bella Hadid: $8.5 million Joan Smalls: $8.5 million Doutzen Kroes: $8 million

In a similar vein, Kendall’s younger sister Kylie was just named the highest paid celebrity under 30 years old this year, bringing in $166.5 million during the Forbes scoring period.

Follow Jena on Twitter