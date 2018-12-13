This Is The Rumored Punishment That Awaits Khabib After Conor McGregor Melee

Khabib Nurmagomedov might be out a ton of money after the melee with Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor v Khabib The ending What the heck!! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/DyJswVbcXd — Bin Veto (@binveto) October 7, 2018

"As far as I understand, we will get a fine of $500,000, and maybe we could not fight in the next nine months," Khabib's father Abdulmanap told the media, according to a Wednesday report Sky Sports.

As people say, play stupid games and win stupid prizes. Don’t start swinging on people outside of the octagon if you don’t want to get hit with a massive fine. This might shock you, but that’s really how simple it is to stay out of trouble.

Khabib is honestly just lucky he didn’t find himself in handcuffs on that fateful October night. Why he felt the need to behave that way is beyond me. He already beat the most famous fighter on the planet, and then had to just take things to an unnecessary level.

I’m sure a $500,000 fine would make him think a little bit longer next time.