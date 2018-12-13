Melania Shines In Red Coat And White Dress During Christmas Visit To Children’s National Hospital

First lady Melania Trump absolutely shined Thursday when she stepped out in a red-and-white coat and white dress during a Christmas visit to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked as gorgeous as ever in the long-sleeve button-up coat that she paired with a scoop neck dress that went down to her knees. (RELATED: Don’t Listen To The Haters: I Spent Last Night At The White House And Melania’s Christmas Decorations Are Perfect)

She completed her latest festive look with loose hair and red-and-white striped high heels.

During the visit Melania met the families of kids who had graduated from the neonatal intensive care program, before taking a tour of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), per a White House pool report. Later she was greeted by a standing ovation before she sat down and read the Christmas story “Oliver the Ornament” to children who are current patients at the hospital.

“It’s nice to be here and I have a book here to read to you: ‘Oliver the Ornament,'” Melania told the children. “Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a happy healthy New Year.”

Last year, she also made a trip to the hospital and looked terrific in a cream-colored coat that she paired with a matching top and skirt.

The tradition of first ladies visiting the children’s hospital goes back to Bess Truman over 60 years ago.