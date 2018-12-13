Melania Shines In Red Coat And White Dress During Christmas Visit To Children’s National Hospital

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

First lady Melania Trump absolutely shined Thursday when she stepped out in a red-and-white coat and white dress during a Christmas visit to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump reaches out to Tearrianna Cooke-Starkey while reading a children's Christmas story during her visit Children's National Health System in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US First Lady Melania Trump reads the book "Oliver the Ornament" as she visits children at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC, on December 13, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked as gorgeous as ever in the long-sleeve button-up coat that she paired with a scoop neck dress that went down to her knees. (RELATED: Don’t Listen To The Haters: I Spent Last Night At The White House And Melania’s Christmas Decorations Are Perfect)

US First Lady Melania Trump visits children at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC, on December 13, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed her latest festive look with loose hair and red-and-white striped high heels.

US First Lady Melania Trump reads the book "Oliver the Ornament" as she visits children at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC, on December 13, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US First Lady Melania Trump visits children at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC, on December 13, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

During the visit Melania met the families of kids who had graduated from the neonatal intensive care program, before taking a tour of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), per a White House pool report. Later she was greeted by a standing ovation before she sat down and read the Christmas story “Oliver the Ornament” to children who are current patients at the hospital.

US First Lady Melania Trump visits children at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC, on December 13, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

“It’s nice to be here and I have a book here to read to you: ‘Oliver the Ornament,'” Melania told the children. “Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a happy healthy New Year.”

Last year, she also made a trip to the hospital and looked terrific in a cream-colored coat that she paired with a matching top and skirt.

Melania Trump on December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The tradition of first ladies visiting the children’s hospital goes back to Bess Truman over 60 years ago.

