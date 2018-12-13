Legendary NFL Receiver Heads To The Unemployment Line

Brandon Marshall is in search of a new NFL team.

Marshall, who signed with the New Orleans Saints about a month ago, was cut Wednesday afternoon by his new team, according to Field Yates. He didn’t even play a single snap for the Saints since getting signed.

The Saints have released WR Brandon Marshall, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 12, 2018

My guess is that this is probably the end of Marshall’s career. It’s hard to keep playing football if you get signed by a Super Bowl contender and don’t even see the field. That’s generally a sign it’s time to hang up the cleats and move on to the next stage of life. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments Of Week 14 Of The NFL Season)

Marshall has played a hell of a career. He has 83 touchdowns in his career and has caught balls for more than 12,000 yards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST (@bmarshall) on Sep 19, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

There’s a great chance he’s going to find himself in Canton someday, but I just don’t see him playing again anytime soon.

He’s well past the wrong side of 30 years old, which is the age receivers generally drop off in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST (@bmarshall) on Sep 22, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

He had a good run. Accept that and move on to the next stage of life.