Only One Of The Top Paid QBs In The NFL Is Likely Playoff Bound, And It’s Not Who You’d Expect

Of the top-six paid quarterbacks in the NFL, the only one in position to make the playoffs is Minnesota Vikings star Kirk Cousins.

The top-six paid players at the position in 2018 in order are Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr. Cousins and the Vikings are 6-6-1. No other quarterback on the list is even above .500.

Of the 6 highest paid QBs (based on average annual salary) in 2018, Kirk Cousins is the only one whose team is currently in playoff position#Vikings #Skol pic.twitter.com/FBalBz1aWc — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 11, 2018

How embarrassing is it that Cousins, a man who hasn’t exactly played well lately, is the only top QB in position to make the playoffs? That’s such a bad look for the league and all the general managers that hooked up these deals. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments Of Week 14 Of The NFL Season)

It’s seriously mind-boggling that Cousins is leading the pack.

I’m not going to harp on Stafford too much. He’s my guy, and the Lions’ struggles are hardly his fault.

Rodgers? Well, that’s a different story. Handing him a ton of cash was a disaster just waiting to happen, and we all know he runs from responsibility like it’s the plague.

The NFL needs to do much better when it comes to assessing top talents and the contracts being handed out. Never in a million years would I expect Cousins to be the only one on the list making moves with his squad.

