Sanders Attacks Dems For Opposing Wall Despite Previous Support For Stronger Borders

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called out Democratic Party leaders on “The Story With Martha MacCallum” Thursday night, criticizing their opposition to President Donald Trump’s plans to protect the border despite their support for the same thing under previous administrations.

Sanders’ comments come just two days after Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi visited Trump in the White House in a televised meeting regarding border security, the wall and the impending potential governmental showdown.

WATCH:

“The president is committed to making sure that one way or another, whether it is through Congress or other measures, that we protect our borders,” Sanders stated. (RELATED: Trump Uses Old Obama Speech To Make His Case Against The Caravan)

She continued, “He’s looking at a number of different ways in order to do that. But frankly, it’s sad that Democrats have changed their position so much. If you look back, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Biden, Obama, all of these individuals in the past have supported border security.”

Also on Thursday, the president tweeted a video of himself speaking about the border with clips from Clinton, Obama and Schumer sharing their support for stronger borders.

Sanders added:

“In fact, Chuck Schumer even said in a public statement that illegal immigration is wrong. Yet now that this president is championing the fight and trying to do what’s right, you have Democrats that simply just won’t join in that effort. They voted for it 2006, they voted for wall funding and now they have changed their minds. Democrats have got to decide if they love our country more than they hate this president and so far we have seen no indication that there are willing to do that.”

