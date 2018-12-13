These Three Jackery Power Stations Fulfill The Various Needs Of Everyone On Your Christmas List

If you’ve been reading the Daily Dealer in these weeks leading up to Christmas, you have surely read about Jackery. First, we told you how the power solution provider is donating to California wildlife relief (and how you can help). Then we reviewed Jackery’s flagship power station, the Explorer 240, giving our full-throated recommendation to the very powerful and very portable product.

Now we wanted to compile a Jackery Christmas guide for our readers. In today’s modern age, every single person benefits from power on the go. However, your power needs may vary. If you are an avid camper, you will want the Explorer 240 (which is $50 off with the code DAILYCAL). If you are an urban warrior, you like just need the Jackery Bolt, a 6000mAh power bank with a built-in lightning cable (which goes for just $30). In between those two power solutions is the Jackery PowerBar, which is what you need if you are a constant traveler who needs to have his or her laptop always plugged in. These are three different power banks, at three different price points, for three different needs. But they have a few things in common — they all solve one problem or another, and they all make for good Christmas gifts in 2018.

Portable Charger Jackery Bolt 6000 mAh – Power bank with built in Lightning Cable [Apple MFi certified] iPhone Battery Charger External Battery Pack, TWICE as FAST as Original iPhone Charger — $29.99

AC Outlet Portable Laptop Charger (TSA-Approved), Jackery PowerBar 77Wh/20800mAh 85W (100W Max.) Travel Laptop Power Bank & External Battery Pack for HP, Notebooks, MacBook and Other Laptops — $129.99

Jackery Portable Power Station Generator Explorer 240, 240Wh Emergency Backup Lithium Battery, 110V/200W Pure Sinewave AC Outlet, Solar Generator for Outdoors Camping Travel Fishing Hunting on sale for $199.99 with code DAILYCAL

