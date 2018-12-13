Trump Considering 5 People For Chief Of Staff

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump is considering five candidates to replace outgoing White House chief of staff John Kelly, he told reporters during a Thursday afternoon meeting in the Cabinet Room.

Trump said he was interviewing  “five people … really good ones, terrific people, mostly well-known, but terrific people.”

Shortly after Trump’s statement one of the leading contenders, former Trump deputy campaign Chairman David Bossie was spotted entering the West Wing.

Trump told Fox News Thursday what he wanted from a prospective chief of staff, saying, “I want somebody that’s strong, but I want somebody that thinks like I do. It’s my vision — it is my vision after all. At the same time, I’m open to ideas.”

FILE -- Kirstjen Nielsen, President Trump's nominee to be the next Department of Homeland Security secretary, walks with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly as they exit Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, October 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

FKirstjen Nielsen, President Trump’s nominee to be the next Department of Homeland Security secretary, walks with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly as they exit Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, October 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News Tuesday that Kelly would remain in his role until at least January 2, giving the president nearly two weeks to find his replacement.

Trump originally sought to replace Kelly with Vice Presidential chief of staff Nick Ayers. Ayers, however, was unable to commit to the job until the end of the first presidential term, something Trump insisted on.

The president also distanced himself from previous chief of staff contender Congressman Mark Meadows Wednesday. As White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained, “Congressman Mark Meadows is a great friend to president Trump and is doing an incredible job in Congress. The president told him we need him in Congress so he can continue the great work he is doing there.” (Related: HERE’S WHO’S IN THE MIX TO REPLACE JOHN KELLY) 

Tags : david bossie donald trump john kelly mark meadows
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller