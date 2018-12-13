Trump Considering 5 People For Chief Of Staff

President Donald Trump is considering five candidates to replace outgoing White House chief of staff John Kelly, he told reporters during a Thursday afternoon meeting in the Cabinet Room.

Trump said he was interviewing “five people … really good ones, terrific people, mostly well-known, but terrific people.”

Shortly after Trump’s statement one of the leading contenders, former Trump deputy campaign Chairman David Bossie was spotted entering the West Wing.

Trump says he is considering “five” candidates for chief of staff. NEW: One, David Bossie, was just spotted entering the West Wing. https://t.co/TslblvR48S pic.twitter.com/aJf47xykiG — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 13, 2018

Trump told Fox News Thursday what he wanted from a prospective chief of staff, saying, “I want somebody that’s strong, but I want somebody that thinks like I do. It’s my vision — it is my vision after all. At the same time, I’m open to ideas.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News Tuesday that Kelly would remain in his role until at least January 2, giving the president nearly two weeks to find his replacement.

Trump originally sought to replace Kelly with Vice Presidential chief of staff Nick Ayers. Ayers, however, was unable to commit to the job until the end of the first presidential term, something Trump insisted on.

The president also distanced himself from previous chief of staff contender Congressman Mark Meadows Wednesday. As White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained, "Congressman Mark Meadows is a great friend to president Trump and is doing an incredible job in Congress. The president told him we need him in Congress so he can continue the great work he is doing there."