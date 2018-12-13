Trump Asked If Kasich Or Flake Will Run Against Him In 2020 — ‘I Hope So,’ Trump Says

President Donald Trump sat down Thursday with Fox News host Harris Faulkner for a wide-ranging interview about the political issues of the day.

After opening the interview by asking about former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and his current legal woes, Faulkner then shifted to potential primary challenges against Trump from inside his own party. Faulkner asked specifically about challenges from Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, both of whom have hinted at a challenge to Trump in 2020.

“You mentioned Ohio,” Faulkner said. “So I’m going to bring up John Kasich and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake. They say they may run against you—”

Cutting Faulkner off, Trump said, “I hope so.”

Kasich has been visiting early primary states recently. Flake is also said to be exploring a presidential challenge to Trump by visiting New Hampshire earlier in the year.

Faulkner also asked Trump about recent Fox News polling that shows his approval rating at 46 percent, “which is just a couple ticks off of your highest point,” Faulkner noted.

“It’s higher than Obama,” Trump said.

WATCH: