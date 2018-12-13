Trump Shares Old Videos Of Schumer, Hillary, Obama Supporting Border Security

Your first name

President Trump used old clips of Democrat leaders sharing their past — and somewhat surprising — ideas about immigration in a recent video released in favor of border security.

“The Democrats are absolute hypocrites. All along, they’ve been supporting walls,” Trump began in the video, speaking from the White House Rose Garden. The video then cuts to clips of Democratic leaders Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer talking tough on immigration.

“Illegal immigration is wrong. Plain and simple,” Schumer said.

Hillary Clinton’s clip shows her bragging about voting in favor of funding “a barrier to try and prevent illegal immigrants from coming in.”

Obama’s clip shows the then-Senator saying, “We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked.”

Let’s not do a shutdown, Democrats – do what’s right for the American People! pic.twitter.com/bZg07ZKQqo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

Trump continued his narrative after the clips, saying, “They only don’t want to [build the wall] because of me.”

Trump promised the viewers that he will do “whatever it takes” to get a border wall. “Whatever it takes to get border security I will do it,” Trump said.(Related: Trump Says ‘I’m Proud To Shut Down Government’ To Schumer, Pelosi)

Earlier this week, Trump got into a contentious battle with congressional leaders over the border wall funding. Trump threatened to shut the government down over the funding multiple times.