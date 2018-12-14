Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Make Relationship Instagram Official

Your first name

Chris Pratt has gone public about his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger and made it official, at least on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care,” the 39-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram, along with a handful of shots of the two looking cozy together. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Visits Military Members For Film Screening, Continues To Be Awesome [PHOTOS])

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger have been rumored to be an item for months, following Pratt’s announcement in August 2017 that he and actress Anna Faris were separating after an eight-year marriage.

Faris has spoken since about how she’s skeptical about the institution of marriage. Pratt has also opened up about divorce since the popular couple called it quits.

The Marvel star and Schwarzenegger have been mostly silent and not responded to the numerous reports about sightings of the two spending time together.

Taking a glance through both of their social media accounts, Thursday’s revelation is the first and only post that confirmed they were an item.

Schwarzenegger’s account is definitely can’t miss. Check out some of these we found.

