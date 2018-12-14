Remember The ‘Incredible Hulk’ Actor Lou Ferrigno? He Was Hospitalized For This Freak Reason

“The Incredible Hulk” actor Lou Ferrigno was put in the hospital after he started suffering complications from a vaccine he received to prevent pneumonia.

According to The Daily Mail, Ferrigno, 67, reportedly went in for a routine vaccine this season when things went awry. After receiving the shot, his bicep mysteriously filled with fluid. (RELATED: Amy Schumer Has Been Hospitalized — Here’s What We Know)

Ferrigno let his fans know on Twitter that he was in the hospital, but going to be okay.

“Went in for a pneumonia shot and landed up here with fluid in my bicep,” he wrote in a caption. “I’ll be ok but it’s important that you keep an eye on who’s giving the shot and make sure they not only swab the spot correctly but that you watch the needle come out of the package.”

Went in for a pneumonia shot and landed up here with fluid in my bicep. I’ll be ok but it’s important that you keep an eye on who’s giving the shot and make sure they not only swab the spot correctly but that you watch the needle come out of the package. pic.twitter.com/ccHiDrY1Po — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) December 13, 2018

Ferrigno is expected to make a full recovery, but this was still a pretty scary incident. Professionals refer to this phenomenon as SIRVA (shoulder injuries related to vaccine administration), and although the risk is often low, it does exist and those affected by long-term pain are entitled to compensation.

