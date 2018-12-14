Big Ten Player Arrested For Resisting Law Enforcement

Indiana freshman defensive back Jamar Johnson was arrested and charged for resisting law enforcement on Thursday night.

The incident which led to Johnson’s arrest occurred after officer in the Indiana University Police Department detected the smell of marijuana on two students. One ended up fleeing the scene, and Johnson was booked in a Monroe County jail at 10 p.m. on Thursday night. (RELATED: Former NFL Player Gets Hit Wit Massive Lawsuit Judgement Over Drunk Driving Death)

BREAKING: #iufb defensive back Jamar Johnson was arrested at 10:34 pm at Briscoe Dormitory last night. He was charged with resisting law enforcement per Monroe County records released this morning @journalgsports — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) December 14, 2018

The emerging freshman appeared in 10 games on defense and special teams in 2018 and served as a rare bright spot on a Hoosiers squad that finished up the year 5-7.

Indiana University issued a statement on Friday morning.

From IU: “(IU) Athletics and the IU football program are aware of the arrest involving Indiana University freshman Jamar Johnson. IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.” — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 14, 2018



Johnson had a court date set for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

