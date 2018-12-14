Former NFL Player Gets Hit With Massive Lawsuit Judgement Over Drunk Driving Death

Former Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent is on the hook for millions of dollars following a civil case of a drunk driving death.

Brent killed his teammate Jerry Brown while drunk driving in Texas back in 2012. Now, he will owe Brown’s estate more than $10 million. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments Of Week 14 Of The NFL Season)

Dallas News reported the following:

Jurors on Thursday found a nightclub partly to blame for overserving former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent the night he drove drunk and killed teammate and best friend Jerry Brown. The civil court jury awarded Brown’s mother and his estate $25 million. Beamers shared about half the blame with Brent — 48 percent each — with the final 4 percent lying with the victim. … A jury sentenced Brent to probation at his criminal trial after Jackson testified that she had forgiven him. She said that’s what her son would have wanted and that she and Brent had stayed in touch.

I think the most obvious statement here is that there is next to no chance Brent has $10 million lying around. It doesn’t appear like he made a whole lot of money at all in his career with the Cowboys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brent (@jbrent92) on Jan 3, 2016 at 1:54pm PST

This is just another tragic example of what can happen when you drink alcohol and make the decision to get behind the wheel of a car. Don’t do it. If you’re in the NFL, then you have more than enough money to get a taxi.

If you can’t afford a taxi, then simply don’t go to bars. It’s not rocket science. It’s common sense and it’s the kind of common sense that could keep people alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brent (@jbrent92) on Jan 3, 2016 at 1:27pm PST

If you drive drunk and kill somebody, there’s no doubt in my mind that you have everything you’ve earned coming your way. Brent only got probation for the death in the criminal case, which seems like a massive slap on the wrist.

What a sad and tragic situation all the way around. I hope people learn from Brent’s mistakes and don’t follow his example.

