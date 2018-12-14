The Internet Is Melting Down Over Kanye And Drake’s Twitter Beef. Here’s What’s Going On

Jena Greene | Reporter

Kanye West may have officially gone off the deep end.

The “I Like It” rapper, 41, went on a scathing Twitter rant late Thursday night, in which he accused fellow rapper Drake of threatening his family, criticized his music, and admitted to being bipolar. (RELATED: Kanye West Says ‘Leave Elon Musk The F*ck Alone’)

Kanye tweeted about Drake, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott, and several other hot-button issues in the rap world more than 80 times. But here are some of the zingers:

Drake, so far, has not addressed Kanye’s unhinged rant. However, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian did.

“Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake,” she tweeted at Drake.

She also defended Kanye, claiming he’s “the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know,” and that he “will continue to change the world.”

It’s also unclear whether Drake and Travis Scott are dissing Kanye in their hit song, “Sicko Mode,” or whether Drake threatened Kanye on the phone or otherwise.

We may never have record of the phone conversation, but everyone has a copy of “Sicko Mode.” Listen to it below.

