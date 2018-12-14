The Internet Is Melting Down Over Kanye And Drake’s Twitter Beef. Here’s What’s Going On

Kanye West may have officially gone off the deep end.

The “I Like It” rapper, 41, went on a scathing Twitter rant late Thursday night, in which he accused fellow rapper Drake of threatening his family, criticized his music, and admitted to being bipolar. (RELATED: Kanye West Says ‘Leave Elon Musk The F*ck Alone’)

Kanye tweeted about Drake, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott, and several other hot-button issues in the rap world more than 80 times. But here are some of the zingers:

Drake called me threatening me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Fuck that sickomode song Family first and always — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I used to bring Travis with me everywhere with me Im an inspiration to both him and Drake — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

This year has been really tough and you have added to the confusion — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Drake, so far, has not addressed Kanye’s unhinged rant. However, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian did.

“Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake,” she tweeted at Drake.

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

She also defended Kanye, claiming he’s “the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know,” and that he “will continue to change the world.”

My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

It’s also unclear whether Drake and Travis Scott are dissing Kanye in their hit song, “Sicko Mode,” or whether Drake threatened Kanye on the phone or otherwise.

We may never have record of the phone conversation, but everyone has a copy of “Sicko Mode.” Listen to it below.

Follow Jena on Twitter