MCCUTCHEON: Ted Lieu Should Resign After His Call To Regulate Free Speech

Government officials and employees, regardless of their job descriptions, have a basic responsibility to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies — including elected ones. This is a simple charge, and should be common sense, especially for anyone who seeks or achieves political office. Unfortunately, many abusive politicians and so-called “deep state” operatives have proven their disdain for the will of the people — and the Constitution — through their words and actions.

The brilliant rules established by our forefathers are under constant assault, especially by those within our government. To preserve their power, misguided and corrupt officials look for any way possible to entrench themselves and limit individual freedoms and liberty. While such nefarious activity used to be hidden, it’s becoming more exposed every day — thanks to investigators, whistleblowers and blatant insubordination by dissident officials. Yet, rather than apologize, many “deep state” officials are digging in and defending their illegal, unpatriotic actions.

It’s hard to understand how these activists are able to twist themselves into an ethical pretzel and blatantly disregard the rights of the people that they are charged to protect.

Comments Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu made on Dec. 12 illustrate the problem. In a broadcast interview, he used his First Amendment rights to not only attack the Constitution, but to advocate for regulating free speech. Lieu stated, in part,”I would love to regulate the content of speech.”

Lieu, known for his extreme hatred of President Trump, generated a firestorm of headlines and social media outreach in response to his tyrannical expression.

He has power — but thanks to the Constitution — it is limited.

The congressman’s brazen assault on the First Amendment was not even close to an accident. He has made no effort to clarify his position, even when given the chance in the interview. His previous commentary shows that he thinks free speech is good for him — but not for anyone who disagrees with his extreme liberal positions.

How can a movement of “resistance” even exist without exercising the very right to free speech that our government is charged with protecting? Using government to limit our freedom is nothing short of tyranny.

Attacking the First Amendment demonstrated that Lieu has no tolerance for a free and open marketplace of ideas. Instead, he wants to control it all — while promoting his own extreme ideology — unchallenged and uninterrupted.

The oath of office taken by federal officials, including elected members of Congress, expressly requires them to be “bound by oath or affirmation to support the Constitution.” Most expect the campaign promises made by elected officials to be broken. However, breaking the oath of office is much more rare — and even more disturbing. Lieu should be honored to defend the Constitution instead of feeling constrained by it.

It is time for him, and any other politicians who feel similarly, to re-evaluate their commitment to the people they represent, and to resign.

The Constitution gives me every right to say this — whether Congressman Lieu likes it or not. His congressional colleagues should exercise their right to do so as well, and start taking more action whenever the Constitution is trampled.