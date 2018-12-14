SEC Football Star Benny Snell Declares For The NFL Draft

William Davis | Contributor

Kentucky junior running back Benny Snell announced his intention to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft while still making it clear that he plans to play in the Wildcats’ bowl game.

The All-SEC running back announced his decision in a two-minute video posted from his Twitter account. (RELATED: Kentucky Football Player Makes All-Time Bonehead Comment. What Was He Thinking?)

Snell rushed for 1,305 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the school.

The Wildcats are about to make their third straight bowl appearance, and Snell has played a major role in the rise of the program under head coach Mark Stoops.

Kentucky will play Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on New Years’ Day.

