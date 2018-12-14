SEC Football Star Benny Snell Declares For The NFL Draft

Kentucky junior running back Benny Snell announced his intention to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft while still making it clear that he plans to play in the Wildcats’ bowl game.

The All-SEC running back announced his decision in a two-minute video posted from his Twitter account.

Remember me 4 what I am…#SnellYeah pic.twitter.com/716p4aN0jX — Mr SNELL YA LATER???????? (@benny_snell) December 14, 2018

Benny Snell, the best running back in the SEC, declares for the 2019 NFL Draft. Also answers the question of whether he will play in the Citrus Bowl against Penn State: “Snell yeah!” Put this man in the Kentucky Hall of Fame now https://t.co/7WCVnUpzbz — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 14, 2018

Snell rushed for 1,305 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the school.

The Wildcats are about to make their third straight bowl appearance, and Snell has played a major role in the rise of the program under head coach Mark Stoops.

Kentucky will play Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on New Years’ Day.

