The Cast Of The New ‘Star Wars’ Series Is Outrageously Good. Here’s Who Is In The Show

The new “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” has an all-star cast put together.

Rotten Tomatoes has the following members in the cast:

I thought this was a joke when I first saw this list. It’s just loaded with talent all across the board. Are you kidding me? Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano? That’s one hell of a lineup.

Pascal was been great in everything he’s ever touched. He was amazing in “Game of Thrones,” “Narcos” and “The Equalizer 2.” There’s no chance in hell the new Disney series sucks with these names attached. It’s just not possible.

Writer Jon Favreau revealed on Instagram the plot of the new series would be:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic…

Honestly, I simply can’t wait to see how it all goes down. There’s been a ton of “Star Wars” content getting pumped out over the past few years, and it’s probably a bit too much.

However, I’m down for anything involving the cast above and Favreau running the show. Sign me up right now.

There is no release date set yet for “The Mandalorian,” but make sure to check back from time to time for updates when we have them.