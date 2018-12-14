‘Thursday Night Football’ Ratings Skyrocket. The NFL Will Love The Numbers

The Los Angeles Chargers 29-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs put up solid numbers on FOX for “Thursday Night Football.”

According to Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Daily, the game got an overnight rating of 12.4, which means roughly 12.4 percent of households with televisions watched the game. That’s the second best “TNF” game of the season. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments Of Week 14 Of The NFL Season)

Chargers-Chiefs thriller pushes Fox into positive territory for “Thursday Night Football” during 2018 season. 12.4 overnight rating last night is 2nd best “TNF” game for 2018. +68% over Broncos-Colts in Week 15 on NBC last year. For season, Fox’s “TNF” +7% over NBC/CBS last year — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) December 14, 2018

That’s nearly double the ratings from the Titans’ win over the Jaguars last week on Thursday night. The NFL has had a solid season when it comes to ratings, but the past few primetime games had been a bit of a struggle.

Well, it looks like the numbers are officially bouncing back in the correct direction. Again, it really does seem like people simply care way more when two great teams are playing instead of teams nobody cares about.

People are always going to be more interested in primetime games between contenders than games with squads that are playing for draft position.

The Chargers and Chiefs are both in prime position to make a Super Bowl run. The stakes couldn’t be much higher.

Overall, I think it’s very safe to say the league will be happy with the ratings from last night. They’re certainly better than the past few days.