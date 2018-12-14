Trump Thinks ‘The People Would Revolt’ If He Was Impeached

President Donald Trump said the American people would revolt if Democrats tried to impeach him, according to an interview with Reuters Tuesday.

“It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who has created the greatest economy in the history of our country. I’m not concerned, no. I think that the people would revolt if that happened,” Trump said.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has defended Trump in the past, saying in August, “I think impeachment would be totally horrible. I mean, there’s no reason. He didn’t collude with the Russians. He didn’t obstruct justice. Everything Cohen says has been disproved. You’d only impeach him for political reasons and the American people would revolt against that.”(RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

