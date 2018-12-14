WaPo’s Misleading Headline Blames Border Patrol Officials For 7-Year-Old’s Death

WATCH:

A 7-year old girl died from dehydration and exhaustion after being in Border Patrol’s custody for hours — after not having any food or water for days. But the headline of the Washington Post’s story appeared to blame her death on Border Patrol officers.

The headline of their story reads, “7-year-old migrant girl taken into Border Patrol custody dies of dehydration, exhaustion.” (RELATED: Washington Post, Time Headlines Imply Border Patrol Caused Death Of 7-Year-Old Migrant Girl)

But that doesn’t tell the full story.

7-year-old migrant girl taken into Border Patrol custody dies of dehydration, exhaustion https://t.co/Vb599XHO5I — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 14, 2018

The Post’s story explains that this girl and her father were 2 of 163 migrants who crossed the border illegally and then turned themselves in to border patrol agents back on Dec. 6.

The child began having seizures and then, “emergency responders, who arrived soon after, measured her body temperature at 105.7 degrees.”

The story went on to say that CBP said that the little girl had “reportedly had not eaten or consumed water for several days.”

Despite the fact that this child reportedly did not have food or water for days, WaPo’s headline suggests that somehow the border security agents were responsible for her death.

“Unfake the News” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to debunking the mainstream media narratives that dominate our news cycle.

That’s where TheDC’s Vince Coglianese steps in to cut through the PC bull. Each week, Vince takes a closer look at how cable news outlets are telling the top story and then gives you his own unadulterated take.

This is “Unfake the News.”

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

NOW CHECK OUT this “Unfake The News” video — WATCH: Should The FBI Investigate Kavanaugh’s 36 Year-Old Sexual Misconduct Allegation

NOW CHECK OUT another “Unfake The News” video — WATCH: Unfake The News: Media Ridiculously Spins Trump Meeting With Kim Jong Un

Follow Mike on Twitter